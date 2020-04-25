Brazilians bang pots and pans in protest at President Bolsonaro after popular minister quits

Hundreds of thousands of Brazilians leaned out of windows on Friday (April 25th) night to bang pots and pans in a protest against President Jair Bolsonaro.

Protesters were reacting to the news that Brazil’s popular justice minister had quit Bolsonaro’s administration.

Sergio Moro's resignation is a blow to the president and raises fresh questions about political stability in Latin America’s largest country.

This clip was filmed in Sao Paulo