Brazilians bang pots and pans in protest at President Bolsonaro after popular minister quits

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Hundreds of thousands of Brazilians leaned out of windows on Friday (April 25th) night to bang pots and pans in a protest against President Jair Bolsonaro.

Hundreds of thousands of Brazilians leaned out of windows on Friday (April 25th) night to bang pots and pans in a protest against President Jair Bolsonaro.

Protesters were reacting to the news that Brazil’s popular justice minister had quit Bolsonaro’s administration.

Sergio Moro's resignation is a blow to the president and raises fresh questions about political stability in Latin America’s largest country.

This clip was filmed in Sao Paulo




