Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Here's how SRK-Gauri's office turned into quarantine facility

Here's how SRK-Gauri's office turned into quarantine facility

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Here's how SRK-Gauri's office turned into quarantine facility

Here's how SRK-Gauri's office turned into quarantine facility

Superstar Shah Rukh Khans wife Gauri Khan took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their office, which has now been converted into a quarantine facility amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

devfan4stars

DevFan Here's how Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's office turned into quarantine facility https://t.co/ouFmfu6FIE 2 hours ago

msnindia

MSN India Watch: How SRK-Gauri's office-turned-quarantine zone looks like https://t.co/uNp3YcaxNj 15 hours ago

FilmyMonkey

Filmy Monkey Coronavirus: Here's How Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan's Office Turned Into Quarantine Facility #ShahRukhKhan… https://t.co/WLLNrJy1LW 16 hours ago

FacexNews

Facex News Coronavirus: Here’s How SRK & Gauri Khan’s Office Turned Into Quarantine Facility https://t.co/tASzNvKmNr https://t.co/2ygjIY4Tv1 17 hours ago

mathrubhumieng

Mathrubhumi Here's how SRK-Gauri's office turned into quarantine facility https://t.co/skAsLbTCRd #mathrubhumi 23 hours ago

mathrubhumi

Mathrubhumi Here's how SRK-Gauri's office turned into quarantine facility https://t.co/d2R0xY7pRm #Shahrukhkhan 23 hours ago

MumbaiPressNews

Mumbaipressnews New post: Here’s how Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri’s office turned into quarantine facility https://t.co/PyDSfEXqzj 23 hours ago

SRKsCommander_

KING KHAN 👑 RT @Bollyhungama: Here’s how @iamsrk and @gaurikhan’s office space turned into quarantine facility looks like https://t.co/rS5h89Cyim 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.