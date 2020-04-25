Here's how SRK-Gauri's office turned into quarantine facility Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:43s - Published 1 hour ago Here's how SRK-Gauri's office turned into quarantine facility Superstar Shah Rukh Khans wife Gauri Khan took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their office, which has now been converted into a quarantine facility amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this DevFan Here's how Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's office turned into quarantine facility https://t.co/ouFmfu6FIE 2 hours ago MSN India Watch: How SRK-Gauri's office-turned-quarantine zone looks like https://t.co/uNp3YcaxNj 15 hours ago Filmy Monkey Coronavirus: Here's How Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan's Office Turned Into Quarantine Facility #ShahRukhKhan… https://t.co/WLLNrJy1LW 16 hours ago Facex News Coronavirus: Here’s How SRK & Gauri Khan’s Office Turned Into Quarantine Facility https://t.co/tASzNvKmNr https://t.co/2ygjIY4Tv1 17 hours ago Mathrubhumi Here's how SRK-Gauri's office turned into quarantine facility https://t.co/skAsLbTCRd #mathrubhumi 23 hours ago Mathrubhumi Here's how SRK-Gauri's office turned into quarantine facility https://t.co/d2R0xY7pRm #Shahrukhkhan 23 hours ago Mumbaipressnews New post: Here’s how Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri’s office turned into quarantine facility https://t.co/PyDSfEXqzj 23 hours ago KING KHAN 👑 RT @Bollyhungama: Here’s how @iamsrk and @gaurikhan’s office space turned into quarantine facility looks like https://t.co/rS5h89Cyim 1 day ago