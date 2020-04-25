Manmohan Singh criticises Centre's decision to freeze DA for govt employees| Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:34s - Published 1 hour ago Manmohan Singh criticises Centre's decision to freeze DA for govt employees| Oneindia News Delhi shops not to reopen as per Centre's eased guidelines as capital has 92 containment zones; E-commerce deliveries still restricted essential supplies, MHA clarifies; Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh draw up plan to bring back stranded migrant labourers; Chinese medical team sent to aid Kim Jong Un recovery according to reports and more news 0

