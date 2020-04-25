Hina Khan wishes 'Ramadan Mubarak' with a beautiful picture Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:11s - Published 6 hours ago Hina Khan wishes 'Ramadan Mubarak' with a beautiful picture Actress Hina Khan shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram account to wish her fans as the holy month of Ramzan has started. 0

