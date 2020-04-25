Money With Monika Why did Franklin Templeton kill 6 of its debt fund Video Credit: LiveMint - Duration: 08:06s - Published now Money With Monika Why did Franklin Templeton kill 6 of its debt fund 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Lockdown-Sharad😷! RT @monikahalan: What happened at Templeton. And why this again tells us the need for a deeper bond market, specially lower grade bonds. @l… 3 hours ago Monika Halan What happened at Templeton. And why this again tells us the need for a deeper bond market, specially lower grade bo… https://t.co/ueFBferx8b 3 hours ago Monika Halan @thesanjaydutt Here go two links on this; https://t.co/OAXJuyQFc2 And https://t.co/SGV9opr2yp 6 hours ago AJ / Nitesh Money With Monika: Why did Franklin Templeton kill 6 of its debt funds? https://t.co/0yiwrKt9Ca 7 hours ago