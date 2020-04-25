Kanye West officially a billionaire

Global  

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:40s
Kanye West has been named a billionaire by Forbes magazine, although he disputes their calculation of his net worth at $1.26 billion, claiming he is actually worth $3.3 billion.

