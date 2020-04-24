Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Brett Crozier > You're Un-Fired? Captain Of Coronavirus-Hit Navy Carrier May Be Reinstated

You're Un-Fired? Captain Of Coronavirus-Hit Navy Carrier May Be Reinstated

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:45s - Published
You're Un-Fired? Captain Of Coronavirus-Hit Navy Carrier May Be Reinstated

You're Un-Fired? Captain Of Coronavirus-Hit Navy Carrier May Be Reinstated

The US Navy has recommended reinstating the fired captain of the coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt.

According to Reuters, the Navy's leadership on Friday appealed to Defense Secretary Mark Esper to reinstate Captain Brett Crozier.

Crozier was relieved of command after the leak of a letter he wrote calling on the Navy for stronger measures to protect the crew.

During this time of crisis, Captain Crozier is exactly what our Sailors need: a leader who inspires confidence.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Navy to widen carrier probe, delaying decision on commander

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy will conduct a legal investigation of circumstances surrounding the...
Seattle Times - Published

U.S. Navy to carry out deeper review of coronavirus-hit ship

The U.S. Navy on Wednesday said that it would carry out a broader review into the spread of the...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem Post



You Might Like


Tweets about this

RoyRoymathew

Roy Mathew RT @ltgrusselhonore: ⁦@AliVelshi⁩ ⁦@MSMBC2⁩ Hope ⁦@DeptofDefense⁩ ⁦@EsperDoD⁩ follow Chain of Command Recommendations #CaptainCrozier back… 2 hours ago

COVID19TestsNow

#COVID19TestsNOW RT @RepSpeier: Mr. President, you weighed in when Edward Gallagher was convicted of killing a POW. Are you going to intervene now that Capt… 3 hours ago

AshrfSben

Ashrf Ben Ali Ⓜ️ Navy leaders recommend reinstating Capt. Brett Crozier, who was relieved of his command after he raised concerns ab… https://t.co/V3aqujt3F2 4 hours ago

blanc2618

Brian Lancet Navy Leaders Recommend Reinstating Roosevelt Captain Fired Over Virus Warning https://t.co/3vNBcBZ7RJ 5 hours ago

WangXiaodong55

王小东 RT @anniefofani: Navy wants to reinstate fired captain of coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier, sources say "Crozier is one of the 856 sailors… 5 hours ago

GreatEx66893527

GreatExpectations🇺🇸 RT @kylegriffin1: NBC News confirms: The Navy's top officials recommended that Capt. Brett Crozier, who was relieved of his command after h… 6 hours ago

anuragbisen

ANURAG BISEN Top Pentagon leaders split on next steps for fired captain who warned of coronavirus https://t.co/QdELfONmOZ 7 hours ago

Dudette9t9

Dudette RT @MSNBC: Retired Lt. Gen. Honoré says reinstating Capt. Crozier "should be an easy decision" for Def. Sec. Esper. Navy leaders recommend… 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Navy considers reinstating fired captain [Video]

Navy considers reinstating fired captain

In an extraordinary reversal, the U.S. Navy has recommended reinstating the fired captain of the coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, whose crew hailed him as a hero willing to risk his..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
Navy Recommends Reinstating Captain Fired Over Coronavirus Warning [Video]

Navy Recommends Reinstating Captain Fired Over Coronavirus Warning

US Navy/MCS 3rd Class Nicholas Huynh Navy leaders have recommended that Capt. Brett Crozier, former commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, be reinstated, The New York Times..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published