You're Un-Fired? Captain Of Coronavirus-Hit Navy Carrier May Be Reinstated

The US Navy has recommended reinstating the fired captain of the coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt.

According to Reuters, the Navy's leadership on Friday appealed to Defense Secretary Mark Esper to reinstate Captain Brett Crozier.

Crozier was relieved of command after the leak of a letter he wrote calling on the Navy for stronger measures to protect the crew.

During this time of crisis, Captain Crozier is exactly what our Sailors need: a leader who inspires confidence.