Coronavirus Pandemic Has Shut Testing Centers, But GMAT Will Be Offered Online

To be admitted to virtually all graduate schools in the US, it's necessary to submit standardized test scores.

But the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has forced the closure of in-person testing centers.

Now, Business Insider reports the GMAT will be available online starting April 20th.

Top schools such as Harvard and MIT Sloan, have either waived the test requirement or said they would accept online scores.

However, candidates in China, Iran, Cuba, Sudan, Slovenia, and North Korea won't have access to the online version.