COVID-19 Fatalities In US Reach Grim Milestone

The United States has seen more than 40,000 people die from the novel coronavirus as of Sunday.

According to Reuters, that's the highest fatality rate in the world and almost double the number of deaths in Italy.

It took the US 38 days after recording its first fatality on Feb.

29 to reach 10,000 deaths on April 6.

However, it then took only five more days to reach 20,000 dead.

Maryland, Virginia and Washington DC are still seeing increasing cases.

New Jersey's new cases rose by nearly 3,900.

That's the most in more than two weeks.

Boston and Chicago are also emerging hot spots with recent surges in cases and deaths.