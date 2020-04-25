Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > K'Von Wallace NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Eagles Rookie

K'Von Wallace NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Eagles Rookie

Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 01:24s - Published
K'Von Wallace NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Eagles Rookie
K'Von Wallace NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Eagles Rookie
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bigpaulierules

BIG PAULIE'S WORLD🏆(41-33) RT @S_Insiders: 2020 NFL Draft Scouting Report: K’Von Wallace, Safety from Clemson University #Clemson #clemsonuniversity #clemsonfootball… 34 minutes ago

JalenHurtsDonut

Jalen Hurts: QB1 RT @TheDraftNetwork: With the No. 127 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles select K'Von Wallace. TDN Scouting Rep… 35 minutes ago

TheDraftNetwork

The Draft Network With the No. 127 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles select K'Von Wallace. TDN Scouting… https://t.co/wk8tbfpbaV 36 minutes ago

InqPotosky

Gary Potosky RT @EJSmith94: #Eagles take Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace with the 127th pick in the draft. PFF scouting report on him says he's a p… 41 minutes ago

EJSmith94

EJ Smith #Eagles take Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace with the 127th pick in the draft. PFF scouting report on him says… https://t.co/aYI2CTSNPn 42 minutes ago

Brad_Wallace_

Bradam Ruins Everything RT @barstoolsports: SCOUTING REPORT: Pocket presence: A+ Draft grade: 1st round pick https://t.co/aSX4ERiHny 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.