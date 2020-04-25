Ashwaubenon native James Morgan prepares for NFL Draft Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:52s - Published now Ashwaubenon native James Morgan prepares for NFL Draft 0

Tweets about this Press-Gazette Sports RT @ReinerOlivia: Green Bay native, Ashwaubenon alum James Morgan off to the Jets. https://t.co/6n4yJlL88W 12 minutes ago Alfonso Cuarón RT @ReinerOlivia: Green Bay native, Ashwaubenon alum James Morgan off to the Jets. 18 minutes ago WFRV Sports The Jets have picked Ashwaubenon native QB James Morgan (FIU) in the fourth round at pick 125. #NFLDraft @AshwaubenonFB 19 minutes ago Matt Reynoldson Good for FIU QB James Morgan, the second quarterback off the board today. The Green Bay native is heading to the Je… https://t.co/bjV2UcqvK9 19 minutes ago Olivia Reiner Green Bay native, Ashwaubenon alum James Morgan off to the Jets. https://t.co/6n4yJlL88W 23 minutes ago