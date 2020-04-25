Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > James Lynch NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Vikings Rookie

James Lynch NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Vikings Rookie

Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 01:29s - Published
James Lynch NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Vikings Rookie
James Lynch NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Vikings Rookie
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PFN365

Pro Football Network With the 130th pick of the 2020 #NFLDraft, the #Vikings select DE @jameshusker38. Lynch was ranked 72nd overall (D… https://t.co/ptlDQIlWeH 14 minutes ago

FX_Butterfly

BUtterflyFX 🦋 RT @wolfsports: James Lynch is a potential Day 2 selection after recording 13.5 sacks in his final season at Baylor. https://t.co/KvPKcTDP… 5 days ago

wolfsports

Wolf Sports James Lynch is a potential Day 2 selection after recording 13.5 sacks in his final season at Baylor. https://t.co/KvPKcTDPXq 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.