Former UNLV player Javin White could be first UNLV player in 9 years to be drafted.

POISED TO BECOME THE FIRST UNLVPLAYER IN NEARLY A DECADE TO BEGOING TO BREAK IT AND I THINKTHAT'S THE BIGGEST THING THATMAKES ME ANXIOUS IS BECAUSEIT'S NOT JUST ALWAYS ABOUT ME.IT'S ABOUT THE UNLV COMMUNITY.IT'S ABOUT LAS VEGAS, YOU KNOWTO SAY THAT SOMEONE GOT DRAFTEDOUT OF HERE.IT'S JUST EVERYTHING." IT'SSOMETHING WHITE AND HIS FORMERCOACHES DISCUSSED BEFORE THESTART OF HIS SENIOR SEASON.TO MAKE IT TO THE NEXT LEVEL,THE MULTI-TALENTED DEFENSIVEBACK WOULD NEED TO SHOW UP ANDSHOW OUT.QUICK MONTAGE OF BIG PLAYS"FOR AN NFL TO PICK ME UP,THEY'LL UNDERSTAND THAT I'M ACOMPETITOR AT THE END OF THEDAY AND I'M COMING THERE TOMAKE YOUR TEAM BETTER." TONYSANDASCO, LONGTIME UNLVANNOUNCER, SAYS WHITE IS A BIGPLAYGUY WHO CAN HIT.AT 6'3, 205 - SANDASCO SAYSWHITE IS THE KIND OF SAFETYTHAT AN NFL TEAM COULD USE IN ALOT OF DIFFERENT WAYS."HE DID RUN A 4.45 - SO THAT'SBLAZING.AND SO HE'S GOT THE SPEED, THEATHLETICISM, HE'S GOT THEHEIGHT, EVERYTHING, HE'S THETOTAL PACKAGE." AND TOSANDASCO, THE POSSIBILITY OFWHITE GETTING DRAFTED JUSTADDS TO WHAT UNLVFOOTBALL IS BUILDING ANDBECOMING."WITH THE FERTITTA COMPLEX, THENEW ALLEGIANT STADIUM, THEPOSSIBILITIES ITHINK FOR THIS PROGRAM AREENDLESS.IT'S ALWAYS BEEN A SLEEPINGGIANT, I FELT AS A FOOTBALLPROGRAM BECAUSE IT IS LASVEGAS, BECAUSE YOU DO HAVERESOURCES, AND NOW THAT THEYDO, IT'S GOING TO RISE ANDFAST." FOR NOW, IT'S 32 TEAMSTAKING THEIR TURN ON THECLOCK.AND JAVIN WHITE HOPING TO HEARHIS NAME CALLED."HONESTLY, I'M NOT AFRAID TOSAY IT BUT I'M GOING TO CRY -I ALREADY FEEL IT.SO AS SOON AS IT HAPPENS, I'MGOING TO TELL YOU KNOW WHOEVER,'CAN I GET LIKE THREE MINUTESTO GET MYSELF TOGETHER,' BUTIT'S JUST THE EXCITEMENT ANDLIKE I SAID, THIS HAS BEEN MYDREAM FOREVER AND I'M JUSTWAITING FOR IT TO COME INTOREALITY."





