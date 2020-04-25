Global  

Trump Threatens To Block Aid To Postal Service

President Donald Trump is threatening to block federal aid for the US Postal Service.

According to Reuters, Trump insists the USPS should raise its shipping rates for online companies like Amazon.com.

His stance is prompting criticism that the move would hurt consumers relying more than usual on packages during the coronavirus outbreak.

The president has long accused the post office of charging too little for packages.

He says deliveries for Amazon and other online retailers cost the service money.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post newspaper.

Trump has repeatedly accused the paper of unfairly covering his administration.

