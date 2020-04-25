Covid | Mumbai cop dies; rapid test stayed; bringing Indians back: 10 updates
|
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:42s - Published
Covid | Mumbai cop dies; rapid test stayed; bringing Indians back: 10 updates
From the death of an infected head constable in Mumbai, to the Union government's plan to bring back Indians stranded abroad - here are the top ten updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.
Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, crossed the 7,600-mark in Covid cases.
Meanwhile, Delhi had at least 95 containment zones as on April 25.
Covid-free Goa asked certain establishments to stay shut till further orders.
Also, a group of Union ministers decided to postpone the use of rapid test kits.
Watch the full video for the other updates regarding the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus.