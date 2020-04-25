Global  

Denise Richards Talks About Ex-Husband Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards opened up about Charlie Sheen on an episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She said: "There's a lot that the kids don't know about their dad and I want to keep it that way.” According to CNN, Richards and Sheen married in 2002 but separated in 2005.

The couple has two daughters and Richards said she wants Sheen ton be a part of their lives.

She said: “I met a lot of the women that Charlie entertained and a lot of them had father-daughter issues.

And I do not want that to be our girls.”

