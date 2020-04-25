Global  

Billionaire Leon Cooperman Said Capitalism Will ChangeAfter The Coronavirus Pandemic

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s
Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman said the coronavirus pandemic will have repercussions for capitalism.

According to Business Insider, he said the virus may result in tighter regulation and higher taxes.

Cooperman said: "When the government is called upon to protect you on the downside, they have every right to regulate the upside.” The billionaire also criticized the federal interest-rate cuts that President Donald Trump pushed.

He said: "Consistently low interest rates are indicative of a troubled economy.”

George Soros Talks About The Effects The Coronavirus Pandemic Will Have On Capitalism [Video]

George Soros Talks About The Effects The Coronavirus Pandemic Will Have On Capitalism

Billionaire investor George Soros said the coronavirus pandemic could have uncertain consequences for the future of capitalism. He said: "We will not go back to where we were when the pandemic started...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32
Billionaires Collectively Increased Their Net Worth as 30M Americans Filed for Unemployment [Video]

Billionaires Collectively Increased Their Net Worth as 30M Americans Filed for Unemployment

There may be a pandemic happening, but collectively U.S. billionaires have increased their wealth by over $400 billion. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:20