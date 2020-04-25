Billionaire Leon Cooperman Said Capitalism Will ChangeAfter The Coronavirus Pandemic

Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman said the coronavirus pandemic will have repercussions for capitalism.

According to Business Insider, he said the virus may result in tighter regulation and higher taxes.

Cooperman said: "When the government is called upon to protect you on the downside, they have every right to regulate the upside.” The billionaire also criticized the federal interest-rate cuts that President Donald Trump pushed.

He said: "Consistently low interest rates are indicative of a troubled economy.”