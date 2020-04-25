New York Governor Focuses On Testing

New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo said the state will begin conducting antibody tests for workers at four hospitals.

According to Reuters, they will allow local pharmacies to begin collecting samples for diagnostic tests.

Cuomo is using these tests to understand how much the COVID-19 virus has spread throughout the state.

With more capacity in their 300 laboratories, the state aims to double it output to 40,000 tests per day.

Cuomo said the number of hospitalizations for the virus has fallen to its lowest in three weeks.