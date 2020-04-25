Global  

The WHO Doesn't Recommend Passing Out 'Immunity Passports' To Recovered COVID-19 Patients

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published
The World Health Organization discouraged governments from handing out immunity passports.

They said there isn’t any evidence that recovered COVID-19 patients won’t contract it again.

According to Business Insider, the WHO said it’s too early to see if they develop antibodies that give them immunity.

They said: "People who assume that they are immune to a second infection because they have received a positive test result may ignore public health advice.

