Where, Oh Where, Is Kim Jong Un?

Rumors are circulating that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be dead or in grave condition following surgery.

They began after the 36-year-old failed to attend a celebration for the secretive state's most celebrated holidays on April 15th.

According to Business Insider, that's the birthday of founder Kim Il Sung.

Experts have previously noted Kim Jong Un had certain health risks and could suffer cardiac issues due to his weight.

Kim Jong Un weighs in excess of 300 pounds.

At five foot, seven inches, it gives him a body mass index of 45, or 'extremely obese.'

The dictator was last seen in public on April 11th, when he presided over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.