Wolves' Jota beats Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold to win ePremier League Invitational title

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:23s - Published
Diogo Jota came from behind to force a draw, before netting a golden goal in the final to be crowned champion.

SHOWS: INTERNET / VARIOUS UNKNOWN LOCATIONS (APRIL 25, 2020) (PREMIER LEAGUE PRODUCTIONS - ACCESS ALL) SEMI-FINAL: LIVERPOOL (TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD) V MANCHESTER CITY (RAHEEM STERLING) 1.

CITY GOING 1-0 UP 2.

CITY BEING AWARDED A PENALTY 3.

CITY SCORING PENALTY TO GO 2-0 UP 4.

CITY HITTING THE POST 5.

LIVERPOOL PULLING A GOAL BACK 6.

LIVERPOOL EQUALISING TO MAKE IT 2-2 7.

LIVERPOOL SCORING THE GOLDEN GOAL TO ADVANCE TO FINAL WITH 3-2 WIN AS STERLING REACTS TO LOSING SEMI-FINAL: WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS (DIOGO JOTA) V BURNLEY (DWIGHT MCNEIL) 8.

WOLVES GOING 1-0 UP 9.

WOLVES GOING 2-0 UP 10.

BURNLEY PULLING A GOAL BACK 11.

WOLVES GOING 3-1 UP 12.

WOLVES GOING 4-1 UP AND ADVANCE TO THE FINAL FINAL: WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS (JOTA) V LIVERPOOL (ALEXANDER-ARNOLD) 13.

LIVERPOOL GOING 1-0 UP 14.

WOLVES EQUALISING TO MAKE IT 1-1 15.

WOLVES MISSING A STOPPAGE TIME CHANCE 16.

JOTA REACTION 17.

ALEXANDER-ARNOLD REACTION 18.

WOLVES SCORING THE GOLDEN GOAL AS JOTA WINS THE TOURNAMENT 2-1 19.

JOTA 20.

SPLIT SCREEN SHOWING ALEXANDER-ARNOLD AND JOTA STORY: Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota won the ePremier League Invitational title for his club Saturday (April 25) after beating Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold with a golden goal in the final after the match ended 1-1 in regular time.

A number of top-flight players had signed up to represent their clubs in the virtual tournament to generate funds for Britain's National Health Service (NHS) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raul Jimenez scored the winning goal for the Wolves and Jota in the FIFA 20 match after Georginio Wijnaldum put Liverpool ahead late in the first half, only for Adama Traore to level the scores after the interval.

Alexander-Arnold beat England team mate and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling 3-2 with a Roberto Firmino golden goal in the first semi-final earlier on Saturday, with Jota triumphant over Burnley's Dwight McNeil in the second semi-final, securing a comfortable 4-1 win.

The winner's prize fund will be donated to the PlayersTogether initiative, created by Premier League players to generate funds for the NHS.

In real life, Liverpool were top of the league, 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, with the Wolves sixth in the standings before English soccer was suspended indefinitely last month because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

(Production: Stefan Haskins)




