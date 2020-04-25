Research Shows LGBTQ+ Community Hurt More Financially During Coronavirus Pandemic

Global  

Research showed that gay and trans people in the U.S. are twice as likely to say their fiances are worse during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Human Rights Campaign advocacy group also said LGBTQ+ Americans are more pessimistic about their economic future.

According to the HuffPost, 26.5 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits since mid-March.

The HRC president said the study proves “marginalized communities are the most at risk.

