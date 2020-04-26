British PM Johnson will return to work on Monday, office says

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will return to work Monday, spokeswoman for his Downing Street office said on Saturday.

Johnson has been recovering from coronavirus at home after spending three nights in intensive care in early April.

This news comes the same day that Britain surpassed the grim milestone of 20,000 total deaths related to the coronavirus.

Interior minister Priti Patel.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH INTERIOR MINISTER, PRITI PATEL, SAYING: "Our instruction remains clear.

People should stay at home, protect the NHS (National Health Service) and save lives...It is imperative that people continue to follow the rules designed to protect their families, their friends, and their loved ones.

This will continue to save lives." The message remained stern to Britain’s residents to stay at home as the country continues to battle the outbreak.