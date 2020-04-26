Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > British PM Johnson will return to work on Monday, office says

British PM Johnson will return to work on Monday, office says

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:56s - Published
British PM Johnson will return to work on Monday, office says

British PM Johnson will return to work on Monday, office says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, a Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed on Saturday, after recovering from a case of coronavirus.

This comes the same say as the country reached 20,000 deaths related to the virus.

Freddie Joyner has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

British PM Johnson will return to work on Monday, office says

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will return to work Monday, spokeswoman for his Downing Street office said on Saturday.

Johnson has been recovering from coronavirus at home after spending three nights in intensive care in early April.

This news comes the same day that Britain surpassed the grim milestone of 20,000 total deaths related to the coronavirus.

Interior minister Priti Patel.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH INTERIOR MINISTER, PRITI PATEL, SAYING: "Our instruction remains clear.

People should stay at home, protect the NHS (National Health Service) and save lives...It is imperative that people continue to follow the rules designed to protect their families, their friends, and their loved ones.

This will continue to save lives." The message remained stern to Britain’s residents to stay at home as the country continues to battle the outbreak.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

carmenCj22

carmen🇵🇪 RT @CBCAlerts: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will return to work Monday, Reuters reports, citing a Downing Street spokeswoman. Johns… 5 minutes ago

bekind29837084

@bekind⚖🌎☮ RT @PittsburghPG: British prime minister Boris Johnson will return to work on Monday https://t.co/Bw6B1oKqNu 49 minutes ago

PittsburghPG

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette British prime minister Boris Johnson will return to work on Monday https://t.co/Bw6B1oKqNu 50 minutes ago

ABC_NewsRadio

ABC NewsRadio NEWS: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will return to work on Monday as he completes his recovery from… https://t.co/8MmUOq22yh 1 hour ago

iskonglasalista

Benedict Exconde British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will return to work Monday after recovering from coronavirus, according to Dow… https://t.co/o0y38t16q2 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.