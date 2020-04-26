Global  

Socially-Distanced San Franciscans Join Tony Bennett Virtually to Sing 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco'

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:47s - Published
Socially-Distanced San Franciscans Join Tony Bennett Virtually to Sing 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco'

Socially-Distanced San Franciscans Join Tony Bennett Virtually to Sing 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco'

The city by the bay's city's favorite adopted son led a virtual singalong of his "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" classic Saturday to raise spirits and salute caregivers during the coronavirus outbreak John Ramos reports.

(4-25-20)

(4-25-20)

