Las Vegas Marriage License Bureau reopening

THE COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSEBUREAU WILL RE-OPEN ON MONDAY.THINGS WILL RUN A LITTLEDIFFERENT THAN NORMAL.COUPLES MUST FINISH THEIRAPPLICATION ONLINE BEFOREARRIVING..THE BUREAU WILL LIMIT THENUMBER OF PEOPLE INSIDE..AND EVERYONE MUST WEAR A MASK.THE OFFICE CLOSED LAST MONTH TOLIMIT THE SPREAD OF COVID-19.IT WILL BE OPEN 8 A-M TOMIDNIGHT EVERY DAY.SWITCHING GEARS TO WEATHER...IT'S A HOT ONE OUT THERE




