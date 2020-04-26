Krys Barnes signs with the Packers

Global  

BAYWISCONSIN THIS FOOTBALL SEASONCHEERING ON THE PACKERS -- YOUMAYSEE TWO FAMILIAR FACES FROMBAKERSFIELD.."THE GREEN BAY PACKERS SELECTJORDAN LOVE"BY NOW YOU KNOW JORDAN LOVE WASDRAFTED IN THE FIRST ROUND BYTHE GREEN BAY PACKERS.NOW -- HE'LL BE JOINED BY HISHIGHSCHOOL TEAMMATE KRYS BARNES WHOIS SIGNING THERE AS AN UNDRAFTEDFREEAGENT.SOT - TREVOR HORN - FORMERBVARSITY PREP SPORTSREPORTER"I THINK IT REALLY GOES BACK TOHOW SPECIAL THAT 2015 LIBERTYTEAM WAS, I MEAN THEY WERE ONEDRIVE AWAY FROM PLAYING IN ASTATE CHAMPIONSHIP THAT YEAR.THOSE GUYS HAVE ALLMAINTAINED THAT WORK ETHIC,CONTINUED BEING COLLEGE, ANDNOW WITH JORDAN AND KRYS,PROFESSIONALFOOTBALL PLAYERS."BARNES HAD NUMEROUS OFFERSTO PRESTIGIOUS D1 COLLEGES --ULTIMATELY HE CHOSE UCLA ANDBECAME ATHREE YEAR STARTER AT LINEBACKERFOR THE BRUINSSOT - TREVOR"WHEN I MOVED HERE IN 2014, LIKEKRYS BARNES WAS THE DUDETHAT EVERYBODY KNEW.

WHEN I WASDOING RESEARCH WHEN IGOT THE JOB FROM SACRAMENTO,MOVING DOWNHERE, I RESEARCHED FOOTBALLPLAYERS IN TOWNAND IT WAS ALWAYS KRYS BARNESRIGHT THERE AT THE TOPOF THE LIST.THE TWO LIBERTY STARS WORKED OUTTOGETHER ALMOST EVERY DAY BEFORETHE DRAFT -- AND NOW WILL HITTHE FIELDFOR THE SAME TEAM.REPORTER TAG:IN BAKERSFIELD -- MATT LIVELY --23 ABCSPORTS CONNECTING YOU.STILL AHEAD--




