How to build your resume

DURING THE PANDEMIC BUTHOPEFULLY POSITIONS WILL OPENUP IN THE COMING MONTHS.WHICH MAKES THIS THE PERFECTTIME TO KICK START A NEWCAREER.MEGAN THOMPSON HAS SOME TIPS TOBUILD A NEW RESUME SO YOU STANDOUT."THIS IS GOING TO BE A NEWOPPORTUNITY FOR A LOT OFPEOPLE." SOME OF THOSEPEOPLE...HAVE NEVER BEEN OUT OF A JOBBEFORE.A FIRST TIME...TO START OVER.ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY'SCINDY PARNELL SAYS...THERE IS A CHANCE TO STEP OUTOF YOUR CAREER COMFORT ZONE."THEY KIND OF ARE SET IN THISBOX AT THE MOMENT, THAT 'IF IWORKED IN THE RESTAURANTINDUSTRY I HAVE TO CONTINUEWORKING IN THE RESTAURANTINDUSTRY.'

THERE IS A WAY FORPEOPLE TO BRANCH OUT WITH THOSETRANSFERRABLE SKILLS, RIGHT?""ABSOLUTELY AND THINK OF THESKILL SETS THAT ARE DEVELOPEDIN HOSPITALITY, RIGHT?...LIKE THAT!" PARNELL IS THEEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF A-S-U'SCAREER AND PROFESSIONALDEVELOPMENT SERVICES.SHE SAYS...TRANSFERRABLE SKILLS ARE WHATYOU ARE GOING TO WANT TOHIGHLIGHT AS YOU ARERE-BUILDING YOUR RESUME."WHAT WAS A SOFTWARE PLATFORMTHAT MAYBE YOU UTILIZED INSKILLS...THINGS YOU CAN'T ALWAYS TEACH."COMMUNICATION SKILLS, TEAMWORKSKILLS, LEADERSHIP, CRITICALTHINKING, AND PROBLEM-SOLVING.IF THOSE ARE THINGS THAT YOUPRACTICED AND YOU SHOWCASED INYOUR PRIOR JOB YOU WANT TOSHOWCASE THAT ON YOUR RESUME TOGET YOUR NEXT INTERVIEW TO GETYOUR NEXT JOB." PARNELL ALSOKNOWS...COMPETITION WILL BE STIFF.SO, ESPECIALLY IF YOU AREFORCED TO FIND A NEW CAREERPATH...PARNELL WANTS YOU TO KNOW...YOU CAN START SMALL."I THINK PEOPLE MIGHT EVEN NEEDTO STEP BACK AND TAKE MORE OFAN ENTRY LEVEL POSITION TO GETTHEIR FOOT IN THE DOOR."