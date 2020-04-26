Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What I learned about freedom after escaping North Korea | Yeonmi Park

What I learned about freedom after escaping North Korea | Yeonmi Park

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 10:48s - Published
What I learned about freedom after escaping North Korea | Yeonmi Park

What I learned about freedom after escaping North Korea | Yeonmi Park

"North Korea is unimaginable," says human rights activist Yeonmi Park, who escaped the country at the age of 13.

Sharing the harrowing story of her childhood, she reflects on the fragility of freedom -- and shows how change can be achieved even in the world's darkest places.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.