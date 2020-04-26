Local family restaurant donating food to health care providers and Food Finders Food Bank

Is providing lunch and dinner to medical workers at iu health arnett.

The christodoulakis family owns the bryant, red 7 kitchen, and cafe literato.

Today 300 various sandwiches were from literato cafe.

The group also partnered with freckles graphics to create t-shirts that say "tippecanoe united."

All of the proceeds will go to food finders food bank.

Owner john christodoulakis says hunger is a big problem during this pandemic.

Co-owner emanuel (papa- doe- giannis) papadogiannis says coming together as a community will help greatly during this time.

"just help each other out because now if we don't help each other out now you know when are we going to do it.

I think we are doing a good job it so far as a community."

The shirts can be purchased through freckles graphics.

The christodoulakis family plans to provide meals for franciscan health medical workers next weekend.

