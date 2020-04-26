Tucson Mask Project helping the community

LUZDELIA CABALLERO EXPLAINSHOW 'TUCSON MASK PROJECT' ISMAKING A DIFFERENCE.ON-CAM SEW MUCH FABRIC, SEWLITTLE TIME--- THAT'S THEREALITY THIS SERVICE PROJECTIS FACING, AS THE NEED OFFIRST RESPONDERS, AND THECOMMUNITY IS ON THE RISE.

NATSLOCAL HOSPITALS HAVE REQUESTEDOVER 120,000 MASKS.

WHEN TANYASANDHU HEARD OF THE NEED, SHECREATED THE TUCSON MASKPROJECT--A SERVICE GROUPMOSTLY MADE UP OFSTUDENTS---LIKE TANYA, FROMTHE UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA.

SOMAKING MASKS WAS DEFINITELYONE OF THE THINGS I FELT ICOULD HELP THE COMMUNITYWITH.