Kate Winslet recognized as Titanic's Rose in the Himalayas Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:36s - Published 2 days ago Kate Winslet recognized as Titanic's Rose in the Himalayas Kate Winslet has revealed the weirdest place she has been spotted as Rose from 'Titanic' and how it made her appreciate just how much the movie means to people. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ali RT @ETCanada: #KateWinslet got recognized for #Titanic by an 85-year-old man all the way in the Himalayan foothills https://t.co/fZfaXAOGg6 5 hours ago ET Canada #KateWinslet got recognized for #Titanic by an 85-year-old man all the way in the Himalayan foothills https://t.co/fZfaXAOGg6 9 hours ago 🌼🌻I❤️my nieces🌼🌻 RT @ETCanada: #KateWinslet got recognized for #Titanic all the way in the Himalayan foothills https://t.co/sipHbkM5qG 11 hours ago ET Canada #KateWinslet got recognized for #Titanic all the way in the Himalayan foothills https://t.co/sipHbkM5qG 14 hours ago Rupaliparda.com When Kate Winslet Was Recognized As Rose From ‘Titanic’ https://t.co/z6J0TGTSUv https://t.co/5NNOCgQapw 16 hours ago Rocketnews Kate Winslet recognized as Titanic's Rose in the Himalayas - Daily Local News Kate Winslet was recognized as Rose… https://t.co/QTu6OYtiiY 1 day ago IndiaTV ShowBiz Actress #KateWinslet said she is proud of the James Cameron-directed movie 'Titanic.' Recalling an incident, she re… https://t.co/selcNZ42dp 2 days ago