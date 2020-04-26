Coronavirus cases in India breach 26,000 mark, recovery rate at 21.09 per cent | Oneindia News

The coronavirus pandemic has now infected more than 26,000 people in India even as the nation extended the world's strictest lockdown to combat spreading of the highly contagious pathogen.

India added 1,990 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 26,496 in Asia's third-largest economy, according to the health ministry's update as of 8:00 am on April 26.

