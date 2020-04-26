Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus cases in India breach 26,000 mark, recovery rate at 21.09 per cent | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases in India breach 26,000 mark, recovery rate at 21.09 per cent | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:31s - Published
Coronavirus cases in India breach 26,000 mark, recovery rate at 21.09 per cent | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases in India breach 26,000 mark, recovery rate at 21.09 per cent | Oneindia News

The coronavirus pandemic has now infected more than 26,000 people in India even as the nation extended the world's strictest lockdown to combat spreading of the highly contagious pathogen.

India added 1,990 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 26,496 in Asia's third-largest economy, according to the health ministry's update as of 8:00 am on April 26.

#IndiaLockdown, #CoronavirusLockdown , #CoronavirusOutbreak

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DharaviW

Dharavi warriors RT @ndtv: #Coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi breach 200-mark, total 13 deaths https://t.co/pPtUNg92e0 https://t.co/WAKUfTNZ1g 3 days ago

newsFromMumbai

Mumbai news Coronavirus Cases In Mumbai's Dharavi Breach 200-Mark, Total 13 Deaths (via: https://t.co/NuLCBR7zjH) Dharavi's ta… https://t.co/wBky7ttTMY 3 days ago

Asylumseeker00

COVID 19 India Updates #Coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi breach 200-mark, total 13 deaths https://t.co/uHKiSl0d2x https://t.co/qc6YwiJxJl 3 days ago

ndtv

NDTV #Coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi breach 200-mark, total 13 deaths https://t.co/pPtUNg92e0 https://t.co/WAKUfTNZ1g 3 days ago

henne38

mona RT @ndtvfeed: Coronavirus Cases In Mumbai's Dharavi Breach 200-Mark, Total 13 Deaths https://t.co/kkMOQfYrCn 3 days ago

ndtvfeed

NDTV News feed Coronavirus Cases In Mumbai's Dharavi Breach 200-Mark, Total 13 Deaths https://t.co/kkMOQfYrCn 3 days ago

sunilasthana

sunil asthana RT @htTweets: The number of #Coronavirus disease patients reached 21,393 on Thursday and fatalities rose to 681, according to Union Health… 4 days ago