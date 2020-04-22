New York Muslim charity donates food to homeless during Ramadan in lockdown
|
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 04:37s - Published
New York Muslim charity donates food to homeless during Ramadan in lockdown
A Muslim charitable organisation in New York is donating food every night of Ramadan to the city's homeless.
Footage showed volunteers from "Muslims Giving Back" handing over bags and trays of edible goods on 35th Street and Broadway at 11 pm local time.
Others were seen walking around Penn Plaza and passing out meals to those in need.