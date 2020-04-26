No new coronavirus cases confirmed in HK today, beach packed

***Multi-language subtitle and caption are available, turn on cc to select.

****HONG KONG - For the third time this week, no new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Hong Kong over the past 24-hour period, keeping the number of total infections here at 1,037.

Only 12 new infections have been confirmed in the SAR since Monday, April 20, with 11 cases classified as imported, and one who was a close contact of a previously-confirmed patient.

Zero cases were recorded on Monday and Friday as well.