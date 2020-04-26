Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Through Aarogya Setu, we'll ensure that virus does not spread: Gen Bipin Rawat

Through Aarogya Setu, we'll ensure that virus does not spread: Gen Bipin Rawat

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Through Aarogya Setu, we'll ensure that virus does not spread: Gen Bipin Rawat

Through Aarogya Setu, we'll ensure that virus does not spread: Gen Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat informed that all our people have downloaded the Aarogya Setu application and should anyone get affected, we would be able to pick that up very soon.

"We would be able to ensure that the spread does not happen," he added.

"We in the defence services have been importing our weapons, equipment and ammunition from abroad.

But I think, if we can give this challenge to the industry, to our own research organizations.

I think we can start manufacturing our own ammunitions etc in the country," said General Rawat.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.