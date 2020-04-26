Patience and discipline will help us overcome COVID-19 problem: Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said that as armed forces we understand our responsibility in the fight against COVID-19.

"We've to make sure that we remain safe because if our soldiers, sailors and airmen get affected by this virus, how're we going to support our people." he added.

Bipin Rawat further said, "This is a time when certain directions have been issued which we have to adhere if we want to fight the menace of COVID-19.

Patience and discipline will help us overcome this problem of COVID-19."