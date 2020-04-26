Global  

Lockdown 2.0: Local shops resume services in Ahmedabad

Local shops in Bhimjipura resumed services on April 26 amid nationwide lockdown.

The Vijay Rupani-led Gujarat government had announced certain relaxations for services outside containment zones.

All shops except those located in malls, shopping complexes and containment zones, are allowed to open.

