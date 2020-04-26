Arsenal to re-open their London Colney training ground

A small step towards the resumption of Premier League soccer in North London, as Arsenal announced it will be reopening its training ground on Monday.

Players will be able to return to the facility and train on an individual basis as the club continues to observe social distancing rules.

"Access will be limited, carefully managed and social distancing will be maintained at all times" the club said in a statement Saturday (April 25).

All soccer in England has been suspended since mid-March with discussions still continuing as to how and when it will be safe to restart the season again.

But with the ban on mass public gatherings likely to be one of the last restrictions to be lifted, rescheduled games will almost certainly be held behind closed doors.

Squads will need around two to three weeks of training before playing competitive matches, making June the earliest possible return to the field.