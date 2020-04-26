Family members forced to talk to loved ones through closed windows of Canadian retirement home after outbreak

Global  

After 40 people died of coronavirus at this retirement home in Pickering near Toronto in Canada, the only way families can see their loved ones inside is through the windows of the building.

After 40 people died of coronavirus at this retirement home in Pickering near Toronto in Canada, the only way families can see their loved ones inside is through the windows of the building.

Footage filmed on Saturday (April 25th) showed several people leaning up against the glass to communicate with their family members on the inside of the Orchard Villa retirement home.

Staff sent a letter to families on Thursday, detailing the rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths at the 233-bed facility, saying that 131 residents have tested positive for the disease, more than half of its residents.




