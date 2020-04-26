Family members forced to talk to loved ones through closed windows of Canadian retirement home after outbreak Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:46s - Published 6 hours ago Family members forced to talk to loved ones through closed windows of Canadian retirement home after outbreak After 40 people died of coronavirus at this retirement home in Pickering near Toronto in Canada, the only way families can see their loved ones inside is through the windows of the building. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Family members forced to talk to loved ones through closed windows of Canadian retirement home after outbreak After 40 people died of coronavirus at this retirement home in Pickering near Toronto in Canada, the only way families can see their loved ones inside is through the windows of the building. Footage filmed on Saturday (April 25th) showed several people leaning up against the glass to communicate with their family members on the inside of the Orchard Villa retirement home. Staff sent a letter to families on Thursday, detailing the rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths at the 233-bed facility, saying that 131 residents have tested positive for the disease, more than half of its residents.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Radric Davis Jr. 😈 @headbandxtre Right.. like these kids do not wanna talk about their dead family members on live tv. This is just so forced. 2 days ago Luke_P_Rrasi @bob42926154 @MartinZ95480429 @RuPaul People’s lives are better? Millions in jail because they believe in a religio… https://t.co/HT4yneEaqf 5 days ago torny pidge hours 🦋 saw frozen x6 my cousin just dropped off mangoes and then i was forced to sit in her car to talk to other family members 6 days ago Oscar Blanco RT @brianros1: I have an idea. “Pro-lifers are always telling us that people should be forced to have adequate information, right? So befor… 6 days ago Brian Rosenwald I have an idea. “Pro-lifers are always telling us that people should be forced to have adequate information, right?… https://t.co/4Vwz8oNpZM 6 days ago