Beverly Hills Police Chief Sandra Spagnoli To Retire In May

Beverly Hills Police Chief Sandra Spagnoli To Retire In May

Beverly Hills Police Chief Sandra Spagnoli To Retire In May

Police Chief Sandra Spagnoli of the city of Beverly Hills will be retiring from the department next month, it was announced Saturday.

Amy Johnson reports.

omar2080

Omar Brooklyn RT @tariqnasheed: Beverly Hills Police Department's chief, anti-Black racist Sandra Spagnoli, was allowed to retire after her racism caused… 6 minutes ago

blanken01

MizB RT @StopAntisemites: Beverly Hills Police Chief Sandra Spagnoli referred to yarmulkes worn by observant Jews as “funny little hats,” asked… 13 minutes ago

margal

Marga RT @slbytes: After costing Beverly Hills $8 million in lawsuit settlements, former San Leandro police chief Sandra Spagnoli retires. https:… 30 minutes ago

hollowcloth_

Alexander Lucero RT @KTLAMorningNews: Beverly Hills police chief retires after city pays millions to settle lawsuits alleging she engaged in racism, anti-Se… 31 minutes ago

Shirley78547054

ShirleyRay RT @NEWS_MAKER: Beverly Hills police chief retires after city pays millions to settle lawsuits alleging she engaged in racism, anti-Semitis… 50 minutes ago

tmoore34

Timothy Moore RT @Black_Action: Beverly Hills police chief retires after lawsuits alleging racism, anti-Semitism, harassment https://t.co/0jpcPWPmjh 52 minutes ago

Black_Action

DAP/ADOS TRIBE🇺🇸 Beverly Hills police chief retires after lawsuits alleging racism, anti-Semitism, harassment https://t.co/0jpcPWPmjh 55 minutes ago

Fox2Al

Al Johnson Beverly Hills police chief retires after lawsuits alleging racism, anti-Semitism, harassment https://t.co/jwZZi4caVc #SmartNews 2 hours ago

