Occurred on April 19, 2020 / Salem, Utah, USA Info from Licensor: "I've built many box forts in my day but we decided to build the boxes on our stairs to give our kids a little playground.

The slide is made from about 14 boxes, purchased at Walmart.

We thought it would be fun to share the idea with the world and it ended up going viral.

The video shows my three children sliding down."