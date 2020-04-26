Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Moose on the Loose Visits Unsuspecting Family

Moose on the Loose Visits Unsuspecting Family

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 03:20s - Published
Moose on the Loose Visits Unsuspecting Family

Moose on the Loose Visits Unsuspecting Family

Occurred on April 1, 2020 / Rexburg, Idaho, USA Info from Licensor: "A moose gave my family the shock of a lifetime when it showed up on our front doorstep.

It was even on April fool's day.

The moose stared at me, my husband, and three kids through the window, just inches away.

It stayed in my cul-de-sac for several hours and even jumped fences in our backyards.

At one point, I was accidentally locked outside my house with the moose.

My hands were shaking so bad I couldn't enter the code to get in.

Eventually the Fish and Game arrived.

After a chase around town, they tranquilized the moose and returned it safely to the mountains.

What an unforgettable experience."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.