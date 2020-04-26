Moose on the Loose Visits Unsuspecting Family

Occurred on April 1, 2020 / Rexburg, Idaho, USA Info from Licensor: "A moose gave my family the shock of a lifetime when it showed up on our front doorstep.

It was even on April fool's day.

The moose stared at me, my husband, and three kids through the window, just inches away.

It stayed in my cul-de-sac for several hours and even jumped fences in our backyards.

At one point, I was accidentally locked outside my house with the moose.

My hands were shaking so bad I couldn't enter the code to get in.

Eventually the Fish and Game arrived.

After a chase around town, they tranquilized the moose and returned it safely to the mountains.

What an unforgettable experience."