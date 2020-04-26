Thousands take part in 2.6 Challenge Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:10s - Published now Thousands take part in 2.6 Challenge The 2.6 Challenge has replaced the London Marathon as a way of fundraising for charities. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this GiletGirl RT @FaceEquality: Today, thousands of runners should have been taking their place at the starting line for the #LondonMarathon. We've deci… 21 minutes ago gao meng Serena pang year 7 from Wymondham college , Take part in the 2.6 challenge this Sunday to help thousands of chariti… https://t.co/We5WmuSiI9 2 hours ago Changing Faces Today, thousands of runners should have been taking their place at the starting line for the #LondonMarathon. We'v… https://t.co/LKOfQiUOIR 9 hours ago Jacqui T RT @FaceEquality: Tomorrow, we're doing our own #TwoPointSixChallenge to mark what would've been the day that thousands of people took part… 10 hours ago Changing Faces Tomorrow, we're doing our own #TwoPointSixChallenge to mark what would've been the day that thousands of people too… https://t.co/AASWgTq03h 1 day ago Matt Lawley Throwback to the last event that I was able to take part in - The Croydon Half Marathon on 15th March, pre-lockdown… https://t.co/mOW3UsBTDB 1 day ago Jersey Hour RT @JerseyJSPCA: Don't forget to join thousands of people supporting charities to take on the 2.6 Challenge this Sunday. The JSPCA Animal… 3 days ago