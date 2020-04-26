Gov. DeSantis press conference 4/26/20

JBC RT @RawStory: Ron DeSantis calls Florida ‘God’s waiting room’ for dying seniors at coronavirus press conference https://t.co/LixShp5v32 7 seconds ago

Dr.Kadhim Jasim Tarn الدكتور كاظم جاسم طعان جRon DeSantis calls Florida ‘God’s waiting room’ for dying seniors at coronavirus press conference https://t.co/HpInixZZgF 16 seconds ago

No golf bitches RT @ian_indica: @_savs_ @Messiah_CFL Going from Cuomos press conference right to DeSantis made it clear why the beach’s were open for so lo… 30 seconds ago

Francisco Taveira Gov. #RonDeSantis (R-FL) referred to his state as a “waiting room” for seniors who will soon die. The #Florida gove… https://t.co/NbhZlMgNd6 54 seconds ago

mike smith RT @realTuckFrumper: Ron DeSantis calls Florida ‘God’s waiting room’ for dying seniors at coronavirus press conference https://t.co/7jW5p5x… 1 minute ago

annaBelleblonde RT @pm_mcdaniel: Ron DeSantis calls Florida ‘God’s waiting room’ for dying seniors at coronavirus press conference Another idiot who thin… 1 minute ago

Yombe RT @techweenie: The most #FloridaMan of all Florida men. Ron DeSantis calls Florida ‘God’s waiting room’ for dying seniors at coronavirus… 3 minutes ago