Two tips to protect your wallet and your kids while online Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:02s - Published on April 26, 2020 Two tips to protect your wallet and your kids while online A local mom found two unknown accounts on her Microsoft Live profile that were using her credit card, and one expert shares tips for students to safe while using social media and gaming apps. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Two tips to protect your wallet and your kids while online WHOLE FAMILY.SHARI?123-128WASTING TIME ON FACEBOOKTODAYLEAD ME TO THIS POST.A SCREEN RECORDING FROM LOCALMOMSARAH WEIDMAN.IT SHOWS *3 XBOX DEVICESUNDERHER MICROSOFT LIVE ACCOUNT.EXCEPTSARAH SAYSSarah Wiedman"We’ve only ever owned one XBOX""One was named Robbieand wedon’t even know a Robbie"AND THESE UNKNOWN ACCOUNTSALSOIMPACTED HER BANK ACCOUNT.Sarah Wiedman"I was also able to see thatthere have been purchases $4.99$9.99





You Might Like

Tweets about this Bharatiyastreeshakti RT @Brijeshbsingh: Treat your phone like your wallet; keep it safe and with you at all times. Mobile cyber security tips. https://t.co/hXe… 3 days ago ProsumerSoft RT @FBI: If you want to learn more about #COVID19-related scams, check out our interview with the head of the #FBI’s Financial Crimes Secti… 3 days ago ProsumerSoft RT @FBI: #ICYMI: We recently interviewed the head of the #FBI’s Financial Crimes Section about scams and crimes related to the #COVID19 pan… 3 days ago ProsumerSoft RT @FBI: We recently interviewed the head of the #FBI’s Financial Crimes Section about scams and crimes related to the #COVID19 pandemic. H… 3 days ago Brijesh Singh Treat your phone like your wallet; keep it safe and with you at all times. Mobile cyber security tips. https://t.co/hXe2JUH0KN 4 days ago FBI Albuquerque If you want to learn more about #COVID19-related scams, check out our interview with the head of the #FBI’s Financi… https://t.co/M6zurfxYOy 1 week ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Expert tips for National Water Safety Month



Experts say in the last two months, child drownings in Florida have jumped 70% compared to last year. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:52 Published 2 weeks ago