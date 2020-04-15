Music venue project stalled due to coronavirus

Are allowed to return.

The coronavirus is stalling development in terre haute.

We've told you about plans to transform property along prairieton road in terre haute into a music venue.

In late february... vigo county comissioners approved a long-term lease with a locally owned group.

New for you tonight at 6... news 10's dominic miranda caught up with the man behind this plan.

He has more on how covid-19 has delayed the project.

Do} owner of showme's in terre haute tim drake assembled a group of investors to turn this property behind me into an outdoor music and event center.

They already faced some obstacles that could bring the price of this renovation up to half a million dollars.

I spoke with drake over the phone.....and he told me how the coronavirus has pushed plans back even further.

Pk} tim drake... his wife... brother in law...and two other investors formed lukebo, incorporated.

They have had this idea in the works since 2018 for the former international paper property.

During the process of getting the property rezoned.... the coronavirus pandemic began... and threw a wrench in their plans.

"our zoning is really the main thing that set us back and the liquor license application is the second piece to that puzzle."

Drake says covid-19 postponed those meetings.

He hopes to hopefully have them this upcoming week.

If not for this pandemic.... he says the process would be well underway.

"we'd already be under construction... we would have already booked some entertainers...and been publicly out there selling tickets already."

Drake told me this is obviously a "letdown".

As for the future... he says they are just waiting to see what the government will do so they can hopefully continue as soon as possible.

"man, the whole landscape of this could change.

And hopefully being open-air..is going to allow us to have some gatherings and numbers.

Everything has changed we really have no answers and are just waiting."

Do} in the meantime... drake says he wants to hear from you.

Their group wants to know what entertainers or performers you want to see come to terre haute.

You can comment on this story or reach out to lukebo, incorporated.

Drake says they will try their best... and most importantly give the people of terre haute something to look forward to.

Drake says they will try their best... and most importantly give the people of terre haute something to look forward to.

