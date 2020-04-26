BAD BOYS FOR LIFE movie- Top 10 Crazy Explosions from Bad Boys Franchise

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE: Top 10 Crazy Explosions from Bad Boys Franchise The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life.

Directed by: Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah Screenplay by: Joe Carnahan and Chris Bremner Story by: Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan and Chris Bremner Produced by: Jerry Bruckheimer Will Smith Executive Producers: Doug Belgrad Barry Waldman Chad Oman Mike Stenson Cast: Will Smith Martin Lawrence Vanessa Hudgens Alexander Ludwig Charles Melton Paola Nunez Kate Del Castillo Nicky Jam and Joe Pantoliano #BadBoys #Top10 #WillSmith #MartinLawrence #Sony #VanessaHudgens #AlexanderLudwig #CharlesMelton #PaolaNunez #KateDelCastillo #NickyJam #JoePantoliano