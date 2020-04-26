Butler County Church Rallies Around Pastor Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:47s - Published now Butler County Church Rallies Around Pastor Pastor Bob Hubert is battling a rare form of cancer but as KDKA's Royce Jones reports, the congregation of North Street Christian Church is rallying around him in a show of support. 0

