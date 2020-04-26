North Texans Head To Colleyville As City Allows Restaurants To Serve Outside Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:44s - Published now North Texans Head To Colleyville As City Allows Restaurants To Serve Outside Dozens of North Texans headed to Colleyville this weekend as the city is now allowing restaurants to serve guests outside. 0

